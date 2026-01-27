Nature Board Game forces you to adapt to the untamed wilderness, coming soon to iOS and Android

Can you survive in the wild?

Develop traits that will help you survive in the wilderness

The modular system ensures no two runs feel the same

Take on AI opponents or take part in multiplayer matches

Naming your board game Nature Board Game deserves some kind of award. Not for creativity, obviously, but for committing so fully to the most literal option available.

This is a digital board game about ecosystems that don’t politely wait for you to get comfortable. Food disappears. Predators adapt. Any advantage you build tends to attract attention sooner rather than later. Coming from the designer behind the Evolution series, that pressure feels calculated. The pace is tighter, the balance more forgiving, but the underlying message remains that survival is conditional.

Traits are where most matches find their personality. Speed only matters if something wants to eat you. Nesting pays off until mouths outnumber meals. Scavenging looks clever until the predators dry up. Nothing operates in isolation, and the board has a habit of punishing plans that don’t account for what everyone else is building.

The modular structure keeps that tension from settling. Each module bends the rules just enough to force a rethink. Flight shifts attention upward and outward. Jurassic introduces predators that don’t feel negotiable. The Arctic Tundra removes the safety net entirely and asks how long you can last. Mixing modules creates ecosystems that feel unfamiliar even when the rules are known.

Solo play leans into adaptation rather than optimisation. The AI exists to challenge assumptions, especially at higher difficulties, where small misreads compound quickly. Multiplayer matchmaking tests how differently people value risk when faced with the same constraints, whether you’re playing live, asynchronously, or sharing a device.

Nature Board Game clearly isn’t going after spectacle or novelty. The name may be plain, but your decisions rarely will be. It is expected to release on iOS and Android on February 10th.

