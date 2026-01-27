Dice of Kalma crosses 100,000 downloads and plans new major update coming soon

Dice-ing with death

Dice of Kalma has passed over 100,000 downloads on the iOS App Store

And Pepperbox Studio has something major on the cards with an upcoming update

In Dice of Kalma, you play a game of chance against the god of death to try to reclaim your soul

Ever since Balatro first broke through onto mobile, we've seen the concept bear quite a bit of fruit. While it's hard to define Balatro-like as a genre, the eclectic mix of classic mechanics and new novel twists has made for some great games, including Dice of Kalma.

Having reached over 100,000 downloads on the iOS App Store alone (very respectable indeed for an indie on mobile), Dice of Kalma is planning to release a brand-new major update very soon. Conceptually, it couldn't be farther from something like Balatro, however, but that's not necessarily a bad thing either.

Dice of Kalma sees you playing a game of chance against the guardian of the Underworld, Kalma. Literally playing to save your own life, it's a deckbuilding roguelike where you'll need to quite literally turn the odds in your favour to win by discovering new skills and synergising them together.

Roll them bones

The Balatro-like is a genre I'm sure will get a proper name, even if I still prefer to call bullet-heavens Survivors-likes. And as something such as the upcoming Gambonanza demonstrates, it's a genre that has a lot of potential for drastically different takes and spins on a seemingly simple formula.

As for what that major update could be? My guess would be an entirely new mode or some sort of major twist on the existing mechanics. I'm not expecting a Balatro crossover anytime soon, but doubtless the success of Dice of Kalma so far will encourage developer Pepperbox Studios to bring out something special to celebrate.

In any case, Dice of Kalma is only one of many roguelikes out there on mobile. And if you enjoy digging into that genre, you can go ahead and take a look at our list of the best roguelikes on iOS to see which we've picked out that you should play.