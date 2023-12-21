Teacher Simulator has surpassed 100 million downloads since its launch in November 2020

Kwalee has announced that its hypercasual game Teacher Simulator has surpassed a whopping 100 million downloads, showcasing just how enjoyable it is for players to dive into virtual classrooms to flex their creative juices within an educational setting.

"Teacher Simulator exemplifies the core ethos of Kwalee - remarkable success derived from straightforward concepts. The initial concept, which involved using your finger to draw and interact in the game, evolved into an immersive simulation experience that grants players the autonomy to adopt cruel or kind roles at their discretion. Witnessing the game get four million downloads within the first month was a clear indicator of its extraordinary potential. However, hitting a 100 million milestone shows it has truly resonated with players," says Simon Platt, Head of Development.

Teacher Simulator just hit 100M downloads! ???? Did you know? Teacher Simulator was born from the creative minds of two Kwalee team members!It's a blast from the past, bringing school memories to life with its quirky gameplay. Find out more here: https://t.co/0xpFydpe18 pic.twitter.com/ZfJnGCXDWa — Kwalee (@kwalee) December 20, 2023

The game has also stayed true to its commitment to supporting worthy causes over the years, such as its efforts to fight child food poverty with FareShare in 2021.

Commercial Director Alyson Walsh says, "After a year where understanding the importance of school-aged children receiving nutritious food has come under the spotlight, we are extremely grateful to Kwalee for donating 100% of UK profits from their Teacher Simulator game as children return to remote schooling. FareShare’s work with Breakfast, After School and Holiday Clubs each year help vulnerable children access the food they need to learn, grow and thrive."

Teacher Simulator is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game.