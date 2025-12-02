Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm's Apple Arcade release is set to arrive in a few days time

Rasengan!

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+ is right around the corner for its Apple Arcade release

Jump into story-based battles drawn from the hit anime and manga

Enjoy two new fighters, full Bluetooth support and an unfettered experience

With Naruto still being a hot commodity (in spite of Boruto), I think it's worth noting an exciting upcoming release for fans. That's because those of you who fondly remember the Ultimate Ninja Storm series will soon be able to enjoy Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+, arriving on December 4th!

In case you hadn't noticed, that's only two days away! And right in time for Christmas, too, with plenty of treats included in this new release. Aside from getting the entire Ultimate Ninja Storm experience ad-free, it also sees the arrival of two new characters, Zabuza and Haku.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm is an exciting way to relive the first half of the original series. You'll be able to make your way through story-based battles, or simply jump into free battle mode to pit your favourite characters against one another. Add to that Bluetooth controller support, and it's perhaps one of the best fighting experiences for the series.

Storm Warning

Seeing Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+ arrive on Apple Arcade isn't as galling for fans as it would be otherwise. If you're a Naruto lover, you can still hop onto the main mobile release on iOS and Android, but this version does include some extra goodies for subscribers to Apple Arcade's jam-packed catalogue

Certainly, even years on, many people have fond memories of Naruto as a series. And while many shonen manga and anime have come and gone, few can measure up to the pop culture impact our favourite blonde-haired ninja has had on the medium.

