My Om Nom lets you care for your own version of the iconic Cut The Rope creature

Feed me, Seymour

My Om Nom is a new virtual pet based on the mascot critter from Cut the Rope

It revives the name of a previous project, but is entirely new

Care for your Om Nom, feed and level it up while playing minigames and completing tasks

When it comes to classics of mobile, some big names may spring to mind. Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, Angry Birds (of course) and Jetpack Joyride. But one of the other fan-favourites we all remember fondly is that of the dead-simple physics-based puzzler Cut the Rope.

Featuring the adorable green monster Om Nom, it saw you attempting to feed the cute creature candy by slicing the ropes that held it up. While it may not have risen to the (truly stratospheric) heights of its contemporaries, it's still going strong.

And now you'll be able to care for Om Nom yourself, as developer Zeptolab have partnered with indie studio Peaksel to make the monster into a virtual pet! My Om Nom is now available on Android via Google Play, and lets you care for your own version of the titular critter.

Deja vu

Now, if this is all sounding a bit familiar, you'd be right. My Om Nom was the name of a previous attempt at a virtual pet based on the green mascot of Cut the Rope. But this version isn't a rerelease, it's an entirely new spin on the concept.

My Om Nom boasts not just the usual mechanics you'd expect of caring for your adorable green critter, but also various minigames, a photo wall, and all manner of other mechanics to explore.

Outsourcing this new take on My Om Nom is a smart move, and could mean we'll see plenty of long-term support for this creature feature that's perfect for those of you who can't get enough of the verdant monster.

Staying Ahead of the Game with top new releases like this can be difficult. But let us take the weight off by checking in on our feature of the same name, as this week, Catherine gets Ahead of the Game with Inkvasion.