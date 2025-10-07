Disney Pixel RPG celebrates its first anniversary with giveaways and events

The house of the mouse

Disney Pixel RPG is celebrating its first anniversary

Gungho's retro take on Disney properties is offering a variety of login rewards

That's alongside a new in-game event and character gacha

Disney Pixel RPG, Gungho Entertainment's retro JRPG-style take on, well, the worlds of Disney, is turning one! And to celebrate its first anniversary, the folks at Gungho have cooked up some new giveaways in Disney Pixel RPG. That's alongside a new limited-time stage event and gacha event for you to jump into!

First of all, let's get into what you're getting. Running until November 5th, you can get 100 Blue Crystals per day, up to a max of 7000, from login bonuses. Not only that, but you'll be able to nab yourself a free character of your choice from more login bonuses!

That's because up until April 4th, 2026, you'll be able to nab an Exclusive Ticket (1st Anniversary), which can be exchanged for any character in the current lineup of Disney Pixel RPG. Be sure to check in on our Disney Pixel RPG tier list if you need some suggestions for who to pick!

Run from the mouser

But it's also not just giveaways and login bonuses either. If you're jumping in to celebrate the first anniversary of Disney Pixel RPG, you'll find plenty of content to explore too.

The limited-time event Rescue Signal: Mickey & Friends: Adventure of the Brave II challenges you with a new world to explore until October 22nd. Gather Rescue Signal points by clearing stages and defeating bosses before exchanging them for goodies, including the event character Legendary Heavy Fighter: Goofy EX.

That's all, chased by the addition of two new characters, Legendary Hero: Mickey Mouse EX and Legendary Archer: Donald Duck EX. Making it well worth jumping in to check out this anniversary event!

