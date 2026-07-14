My Mini Shop Simulator lets you hire, fire and run your own supermarket exactly the way you want

Mr Skinner to the manager's office...

My Mini Shop Simulator is now available on iOS and Android

Staff your shop, decide what to stock and how to price it

Upgrade the store and work through a day and night cycle

There's definitely some kind of cynical take on the fact that nowadays, one of the biggest fantasies that games seek to let you live out is having any form of stable employment. That chilling thought aside, My Mini Shop Simulator lets you jump into the shoes of a solo supermarket owner and run your store how you want!

You know the drill here if you're at all familiar with the management or tycoon format. You'll be running around the shop floor handling customers, stacking shelves and deciding how to organise your store. Meanwhile, you'll also be able to hire employees to help run the place for you, and decide what to stock, how to price it and when.

Manager's office, Mr Skinnerrr

But My Mini Shop Simulator focuses a lot more closely on the actual day-to-day running of the store. You'll be managing it, upgrading it and all in all sticking closely to a worm's eye view of the employed life.

About the only objection I'd have to My Mini Shop Simulator is that there are traces of that old AI-art chestnut about. It's a shame as well, because all the original stuff in there has that rough-edged, loveable charm. Here's hoping that My Mini Shop Simulator ends up removing that in favour of its regular art style.

Still, in the meantime, if you're looking for even more great games to play on mobile, then we're the only place you need to be. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to find out what our favourite picks from iOS and Android have been this year!