Dynasty Warriors M adds bountiful check-in events, SSR Student Xingcai and more in latest update

Score freebies and a new character

SSR Student Xingcai is available in the Season Pass 5

Grab in-game goodies simply by logging in

Boost your pass rank with Activity Points

In case you missed it, NEXON has launched a new update for Dynasty Warriors M, letting you score a bunch of in-game goodies simply by logging into the action-packed strategy game. In particular, from now until April 10th, you can take advantage of Normal Recruitment x3, 12-Hr Loot Chest x1 and so much more just by checking in.

In the latest update to Dynasty Warriors M, you can also expect to take part in the [Honorable Fighter Zhang He] Alliance Challenge beginning April 8th. On the other hand, the Season Pass 5 - Student Xingcai Event tasks you with clearing daily and weekly missions to nab SSR Student Xingcai, plus earn Activity Points that will help you boost your Season Pass 5 rank.

If you have a little extra to spare, you can purchase the Season Pass 5 package to nab SSR Student Xingcai x1, Paid Gold x 900, and Bear Frame immediately. This pass will run until April 24th.

Meanwhile, the Express Pass Event also lets you acquire prizes depending on the missions you clear. Purchasing the Express Pass Premium/Special packages offers you Premium Gold and other Premium rewards.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Dynasty Warriors M on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.