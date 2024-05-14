My Hero Kitty lets you save the world as a cat in a chicken outfit, a ninja cat, a Monkey King cat, and more

Time to wield that fishbone like a boss

Collect adorable cats and costumes

Equip your cats with powerful gear

Challenge dungeons to score some loot

If you've always viewed cats as the human race's overlords, My Hero Kitty should reinforce that thought with a cat-tastic vengeance. The adorable idle RPG puts you in the shoes (or paws) of a chonky cat as you rage against the forces of evil to save your once-peaceful cat world.

In My Hero Kitty, you can look forward to taking down pesky villains and all manner of invaders using adorable cats. You'll collect a whole bunch of them and unlock interesting ones to add to your roster, then equip them with powerful gear to make sure you can live to fight another day.

Collecting cat boxes rewards you with growth items, and when you activate Hero Assemble, you can team up with your cat army and battle evildoers together. Of course, with just how cute the cat heroes are, it's a big motivation to want to collect them all. I mean, there are cats in ninja costumes and chicken outfits, a ghost cat, a Monkey King cat, a pirate cat, a police cat, and a samurai cat.

Plus, your weapons include everything from broomsticks to fishbones, because when you're a furry feline trying to save the world, you'll do everything you can to defeat your enemies so you can go ahead and take a cat nap right after.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more AFK experiences on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out and pre-registering for My Hero Kitty on Google Play to get first dibs. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.