My Cat Tiles is a match-3-slash-pet sim now open for pre-registration

Boltrend Games has announced that pre-registration for My Cat Tiles, the studio's relaxing match-3 title on mobile, is now open for pre-registration across the globe. The adorable title features pet simulation elements with puzzle solving as players sit back, relax and unwind with their favourite kitty companions.

In My Cat Tiles, players can expect to give their cats a whole lotta TLC as they dress them up and interact with them in a variety of ways. They can decorate their rooms to spruce up their lounge for the ultimate relaxation vibes, as well as encounter a host of cats while indulging in low-key match-3 puzzle solving at the same time.

The game also features a variety of patterns players can engage in to test their match-3 prowess in thousands of stages. They can feed and bathe their kittens, plus craft a special private space for them as they progress through the increasingly challenging stages. There are more than 47 breeds of cats to meet, and whenever you unlock a new breed, you can look forward to encountering a never-before-seen cat in your home.

The game lets you play anytime, anywhere as well - it supports offline play so you can care for your kitties even without an internet connection.

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself, you can pre-register for My Cat Tiles on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

