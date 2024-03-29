Mutant Llama lets you breed mutated llamas, evolve their powers, and send them to battle, now open for pre-registration

Become the ultimate mutant llama champion

Evolve your llama's skills and dominate the leaderboards

Collect odd llamas with different powers

Pirate llamas, businessmen llamas, Hulk llamas - sky's the limit

In case you missed it, Fansipan Limited has officially opened pre-registration sign-ups for Mutant Llama, which is honestly every bit as ridiculous, hilarious, and intriguing as it sounds. The quirky idle title tasks you with unleashing mutated llamas presented with a lovely cartoonish art style. Essentially, you need to breed and raise these curious critters and witness their abilities flourish - then, you can evolve their skills and set them off to battle, because why the heck not?

In Mutant Llama, you'll not only be presented with a limitless variety of llamas, but you can also marvel at their powers in the arena and dominate other llama breeders to get to the top of the leaderboards. I've never realised that becoming the "ultimate mutant llama champion" can be a thing, and now that my eyes have been opened, I don't think I want to be anything else.

Based on the adorable trailer alone, you can apparently grow llamas in formal business suits, pirate llamas, sword-wielding ninja llamas, llamas that fly just like Krypto the superdog, and even llamas that look exactly like the Hulk. There's also, of course, your plain ol' llama but with a derpy look on it, which is, in my opinion, something that must be protected at all costs.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Mutant Llama on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.