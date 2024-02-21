Marvel Contest of Champions welcomes Deathless King Groot as a new Champion, along with Shathra to be released later this year

Marvel Contest of Champions adds Deathless King Groot

Shathra is the winner of the Summoner’s Choice Champion Vote

Bug fixes and balance adjustments have been added

Kabam has announced an exciting new update for Marvel Contest of Champions, letting players get their hands on Deathless King Groot within the popular mobile fighting game. Apart from welcoming this new challenger to the fray, you can also look forward to a fresh narrative wherein the supposedly gentle giant retains his brutish ways from a different timeline without joining the Guardians of the Galaxy.

To add this new Champion to your lineup, you'll need 5x Deathless King Groot pieces, which you can nab by clearing a variety of in-game objectives for a limited time. Additionally, the results of the annual Summoner’s Choice Champion Vote are now in, and the community has voted on the character they wish to see step into The Contest. Among the eight candidates, the one that won the votes is SHATHRA, and you can expect to see her soon later on in the year.

The update also adds bug fixes and balance adjustments, as well as the Winter of Woe challenge along with fun Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day quests. You can learn more about the nitty-gritty of all these additions from the official patch notes if you're curious.

Want more ways to up your game?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

