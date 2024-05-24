Dragon Pow introduces new Dragon, Porina

The Rune Hunter arrives

Dragon Pow is adding its newest character, Porina

A vampiric poison damage dealer with massive burst potential

Check her out now with special incentives form now through to June 1st!

Bullet hell game Dragon Pow is set to introduce a brand new dragon in the form of Porina. This creepy vampiric dragon boasts skills that befit her life-stealing nature. You can get Porina as an existing player with just one of the new Rosen Crown treasures, while new players can get 111 draws and four free dragons to help them catch up.

With a vast variety of skills, Porina fits into the Poison archetype, and her abilities also let her do massive burst damage. Known as the Rune Hunter, her Darklight Chateau ability allows her to strike opponents with runes that do massive damage once this status wears off.

As of today, Porina is available for everyone. Included in her introductory event are also the addition of exclusive outfits for her and for the characters Aoshuang and Dis with the Serene Glam and Nightshade looks available in the skin shop.

But that's not all! Because, coming up on June 1st is the Crazy Chicken Day event (no really, that's what it's called) which, while we have only a few indications of what it's about will offer some top prizes for participants.

While Dragon Pow is definitely anime-esque in the most melodramatic way, we have to admit it seems to scratch the itch that many of you have for hardcore, high-octane bullet hell action. And if you want a head-start on other players when you're just getting in, now seems to be the right time.

You can team up the new player rewards with our list of Dragon Pow Codes (correct as of May 2024) to give yourself an even bigger advantage.

Or you can take a look at the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week!