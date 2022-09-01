MU Archangel introduces new Scepter content with the latest 1.11 update

WEBZEN has announced that its popular mobile MMORPG MU Archangel has received a new patch that brings new Scepter content for late game players, introducing new loot to chase after and a new way to min-max your characters further.

The Scepter itself is a new catalyst for Gems that players can equip. These gems will further increase your character’s power and buff your stats even further. They come in 4 rarities, Magic/Epic/Unique/Legendary, and will be found while doing content in the Land of Demons.

When equipping gems into the Scepter, players will be able to acquire a wide variety of options from the Gem skills as well as PvP-oriented skills too. The Unique and Legendary Gems especially will add a lot to your repertoire and will make tackling late-game content like The Land of Demons that much easier on you.

To further add to this new way to upgrade your gear, you can go even deeper and begin increasing your Gem Star Rating to 11 Stars by using Power Stones. This will enhance the skills that the Gems offer, and make them even more powerful.

And as if you needed any more depth to this system, there’s also the new Gem Awakening feature that increases the speed of those PvP skills’ charge rate when Awakening Skills are activated in combat.

Finally, we’re onto Gem Storage, which can be upgraded by dismantling your unused Gems or Gems Markings. As your Storage Tier increases, your Gem Storage Options also go up too, meaning you’ll be able to sort them by rarity, skills, and so on. Your Gem Storage will assuredly become quite abundant, so this is a good way to make sure you keep track of the important ones.

To wrap it all up in a bow, this new Scepter and Gem stuff mean you have even more ways to upgrade your character and make them capable of taking on all the hardest content available in MU Archangel. If you’d like to test out these new features yourself, you can check out MU Archangel for free at either of the links below!