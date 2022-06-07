Mr candy Neighbor Scream is a new horror adventure game out now on iOS and Android

Next Generation Gaming has announced the official launch of Mr candy Neighbor Scream, the studio's new horror adventure title on mobile. Players follow the tale of Alex as he tries to save his friends from the horrible Mr candy.

Mr candy Neighbor Scream features 3D graphics and a deceptively bright and vibrant atmosphere. As Alex, you try to rescue your friends Jasmine, Kate and Peter from Mr candy, who one day shows up to give candy to your friends while you're engaged in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

You then come to an unknown place where you'll have to solve puzzles to escape captivity and save your friends. The game features a first-person POV with advanced AI and five difficulty modes you can tinker around with. There's also a handy hint system to assist you when you're in a pinch.

Mr candy Neighbor Scream is now Available on Google play Store and Apple App Store

Download Now: Google Store :https://t.co/dkZMDLEjYm Apple App Store:https://t.co/BAbQne5Flo pic.twitter.com/hwZBO20jn1 — Next Generation Gaming (@NGGamingz) June 4, 2022

From the screenshots available online, it seems like the game has a vibe similar to Five Nights at Freddy's in that Mr candy really does look pretty creepy. There are no bloody sequences in the game though, so it's bound to differ in that aspect.

If you're eager to give the game a go and see for yourself if you've got what it takes to help your friends escape, you can download Mr candy Neighbor Scream on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info or join the community of fans on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

