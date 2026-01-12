The Sims shows off what's in store for mobile this coming year in new update

Rene remember?

The Sims has released a new series of updates for its goals in 2026

Key to that is restating their values, and that they won't be changing

But there is some indication that mobile will form a big part of 2026

The Sims. It's a name that conjured either nostalgic memories or modern frustrations, depending on where you are with the series. And given 2025 saw the axing of The Sims Mobile, you'd be forgiven for thinking they were on a downward trend with mobile. But their latest updates of what's in store for The Sims in 2026 might put those worries to rest.

The crux of these two updates is basically the folks at EA and Firaxis trying to put paid to worries that EA's acquisition by a major consortium would influence the series negatively. But in between that goal is some intriguing information about Project Rene and new mobile content for The Sims.

It's put in typical corporate speak as a "family of new Sims experiences" across mobile, PC and console. But at its core, it confirms that there are new titles being playtested in 2026 specifically for mobile.

Simming it up

As for Project Rene itself? Well, they basically give the same corporate speak that boils down to: Project Rene (known as City Life Game with Friends on its recent test) will remain its own thing and won't attempt to be a follow-up or sequel to The Sims itself. Something I think many of us guessed would be their approach, unless Rene turned out to be some world-shaking success.

While I wouldn't blame you for being a bit pessimistic or sceptical (EA doesn't have a great reputation for player trust after all), there are plenty of reasons to at least be open to what's coming next. And the hints of some kind of interconnected aspect definitely have me watching closely to see what's next.

Still, in the meantime, if you need to enjoy yourself with some classic life-simulation fun, then we've got a particular list prepped.