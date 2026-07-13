Moto GP Rivals has you making tactical decisions to win high-speed motorsports contests on mobile

MotoGP Rivals challenges you to guide your chosen driver in high-level motorsports competitions

Decide when to move, manage their stamina and even the state of their bike

Pick from real-world manufacturers like Ducati, and famous drivers such as Pedro Acosta

High-speed racing can be especially exciting when you're behind the wheel, but it's even tenser if you're sat in the control room trying to direct the team managing these high-power machines. And if you think you can get a grip on the world of motorsports, then MotoGP Rivals will let you put that to the test.

MotoGP Rivals allows you to take control of your own motorsports team in high-speed motorcycle races. Rather than getting behind the controls yourself, it's up to you to direct your driver, keeping an eye on their stamina and the state of their ride while making quick tactical decisions to direct the race.

Race ready

If you're not a fan of management simulators, then MotoGP Rivals may be able to sway you, because instead of an extreme bird's-eye view of the situation, you'll be mostly focusing on your rider. The team around them are sort of ancillary to making decisions which keep your driver in the race, and winning.

I think that's a good balance since it means that you'll have all the excitement of motorsports, but with the cerebral strategy you want from a simulator-type game. It's not the only one we've seen tackle this recently, as indie developer Noodlecake also took a crack at the racing sim genre with minimalist management sim Golden Lap.

But MotoGP Rivals has an edge over its indie counterparts, with official branding from the world of motorsports, real teams and motorcycles from famous manufacturers such as Ducati and Yamaha. So if that interests you, go ahead and pre-register for MotoGP Rivals on iOS and Android!

Or, if you'd rather get behind the controls of the vehicle for yourself, why not take a look at our list of the best racing games on iOS for rubber-burning action which you can play right now?