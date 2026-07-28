Moonlight Peaks has shipped 200,000 copies since launch

Moonlight Peaks has sold 200,000 copies since launch

As you might expect, a small fraction of that is on mobile

Pakistan and Iraq are the biggest supporters of the cosy life sim on Android

Having been released a mere three weeks ago, Xseed Games and developer Little Chicken have revealed that Moonlight Peaks has already surpassed 200,000 copies sold. Of course, that's across all platforms, not just mobile. Even so, that's fairly impressive for a cosy life sim with the added niche of throwing in werewolves, witches, mermaids and vampires. Not everyone's into the cutesy meets creepy look, after all.

But I was particularly interested in finding out how many copies were sold on mobile, given the price point. At £29.99 (though this might vary by region), it definitely falls into the 'ludicrously expensive' category, something that Iwan discussed in a recent feature. When we're so used to free-to-play, even £5 can seem steep, so this is in another stratosphere entirely. For that money, anyone with a console or PC is likely going to buy it there, right?

According to the Google Play page itself, Moonlight Peaks has '1k+ downloads.' While that seems low, it's also fairly vague. So I took to AppMagic for a slightly more accurate take. Their data suggests Moonlight Peaks has sold 11,940 copies, which is a significant amount more than 1k+, though still a mere six per cent of that 200k figure. Naturally, take those numbers with a pinch of salt, but it gives us a rough idea.

Let's do some maths

Of that almost-12k, 19% of those downloads were in Iraq and 15% in Pakistan. And that certainly checks out. Mobile gaming is far bigger in those regions than PC or console, so, for many, this is the easiest way to play Moonlight Peaks. It's not surprising that countries like the UK and the US didn't feature at all.

It goes to show that a reasonable number of people are willing to pay a high premium for a mobile game, even if they're based in a country where free-to-play is undoubtedly more commonplace.

Moonlight Peaks is now available on Google Play as a premium game priced at £29.99 or your local equivalent. If you're interested, you can download it using the button below.