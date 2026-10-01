Junk Hero is an idle RPG that sees you rise from zero to hero using the power of trash

Junk Hero is a newly released idle RPG on iOS and Android that takes you from zero to hero

Go from simply throwing rocks to firing off lasers and donning power armour

Junk Hero promises to ditch stressful gacha and keep the gameplay purely progress-centric

I think that the idle RPG genre really lives and dies by how distinct and attention-grabbing its concepts are. And Junk Hero lives up to that, as this newly released iOS and Android idle RPG sees you rise from zero to hero. How? Well, by the power of junk, of course!

Like it says on the tin, Junk Hero has you take on the role of a homeless vagrant, fighting off the zombie hordes with nothing but a rock. From there, you'll gradually gather pieces of scrap and put them together, creating new and more powerful weaponry entirely by crafting.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

That part about crafting is key to the whole appeal of Junk Hero. The game promises to ditch the stress-inducing gacha in favour of making the upgrading process wholly based around your own progress. You'll gradually upgrade your workbench, and from there increase your tech level and unlock powerful new weaponry.

It's the essence of an idle RPG, in that sense, where the excitement and fun come from gradually climbing that seemingly impossible mountain from a butt-naked zero throwing rocks to a bona fide hero clad in the most powerful of armour.

Of course, that doesn't mean Junk Hero is an entirely microtransaction-free experience made solely for the love of the game. There are still optional purchases, including removing all ads, but it may well be worth taking a look to see how intrusive they are, if at all. If they manage to be entirely optional, and Junk Hero lives up to the promise of making your progress solely performance-related, it'll be well worth checking out!

In the meantime, if you're looking to see what other great mobile games are out there to play, then you're in the right place! Our latest entry in our regular feature, covering the five new mobile games to try this week, features another set of recent releases that we reckon are worth a play