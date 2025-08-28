Machinarium is free to download and keep on the Epic Games Store this week

Techo throwback

Machinarium is the Epic Games Store's freebie of the week

Play a humble robot on a quest to save his mechanical girlfriend

This breakthrough hit was one of the big point-and-click successes on mobile

It seems that the Epic Games Store's free game programme is taking quite the throwback tack with a few of its freebies for mobile. A few weeks ago, we had Doodle Mafia, and now we're going way back with none other than quirky point-and-click adventure Machinarium!

Longtime readers will recognise the name instantly, as Machinarium was one of the first big breakthrough hits when it came to point-and-click adventures on mobile. First released way back in 2013, it was also one of the first big releases from developer Amanita Designs, the same folks behind Pilgrims.

Taking a look back at our review, it's easy to see where there was quite the turning point, as this was when smartphone gaming was still relatively young, although our review was for the Vita version (and isn't that a throwback?). But while we were initially a little critical of Machinarium, I think it's safe to say that it has stood the test of time very well indeed.

Expertly machined

But, enough of that, what's Machinarium actually about? Well, there's not much to say since this is one of those 'must be experienced' type of releases. You're a humble robot dumped outside the walls of a massive mechanical city, and to save your robotic girlfriend, you have to find your way back in.

It's not hard to see the quirky, slightly melancholy blueprint for latter point-and-click releases and indeed the indie genre as a whole. But for the low, low price of free to download and keep, you'd have to be suffering a malfunction not to give Machinarium a try.

If this is your first exposure to the genre and you find yourself getting a taste for it, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best point-and-click adventure games on iOS for some of our top picks!