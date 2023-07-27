Monster Hunter Now will release for iOS and Android in September with pre-registration now open

Today is a good day for fans of Monster Hunter and lists of various things. During a stream on the Monster Hunter Now channel, Niantic revealed the AR-infused entry in the storied franchise will release for iOS and Android on September 14th.

Pre-registration is open now, and depending on the number of people who sign up, you stand to receive the following goodies:

500,000 sign-ups - Potion x10 and Paintball x3

1,000,000 sign-ups - Founder Medal and Wander Pebble x3

2,000,000 sign-ups - Special pre-order Makeup x2 and 500-slot Item Box Expansion

3,000,000 sign-ups - Special pre-order Makeup x2 and Double Rewards Ticket x3

5,000,000 sign-ups - 10k Zenny and another 500-slot Item Box Expansion!

Given the series' popularity, I can't imagine hitting that five million target will prove too difficult. Of those items, the Paintballs are particularly interesting. Using them, you can effectively save a monster you encounter in the wild and battle it later.

The Founder Medal, meanwhile, is merely a commemorative award to let everyone know you were there from the beginning. The Wander Pebble enables you to increase the range with which you can engage monsters, and the Special pre-order Makeup allows you to customise your character's appearance. You can check out the entire showcase below for over thirty minutes of Monster Hunter goodness.

Alongside the release date and pre-order bonuses, Niantic has unveiled a list of the monsters you will need to track down and defeat. You can check those out below:

Great Jagras

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Pukei-Pukei

Barroth

Great Girros

Tobi Kadachi

Jyuratodus

Paolumu

Anjanath

Rathian

Legiana

Rathalos

Diablos

We also have an official list of the weapons you can choose between:

Sword & Shield

Great Sword

Long Sword

Hammer

Light Bowgun

Bow

Monster Hunter Now will release on the App Store and Google Play on September 14th. If you want to pre-order ahead of launch, head over to the game's official website or click the link for your preferred platform below.