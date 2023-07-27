Million Lords' New Dimension update introduces 3D graphics and PvE to the 4x strategy

Million Victories has announced a major update for its 4x strategy Million Lords called New Dimension. As the name somewhat implies, it marks the introduction of new 3D graphics that the developer hopes will make the game a more immersive experience and help it stand with the other big players in the genre.

Alongside the new update, Million Lords recently hit two million downloads, meaning a celebration is in order. Over the next while, Million Victories is hosting several events and community giveaways, so keep an eye out for those to nab some free goodies. Additionally, anyone who logs in will get a 3D launch exclusive skin and a reward package.

The New Dimension update doesn't just introduce new 3D graphics to Million Lords. It also brings new PvE elements to coexist alongside the PvP, which has been the focus since its launch. It's good to hear the developers are open to offering more ways to play. Depending on the PvE's popularity, it will be interesting to see if it becomes a larger aspect in the coming months.

Discussing the latest update, Benoit Ducrest, CEO and Creative Director of Million Victories, said: “Million Lords is a strategy game of epic dimensions unlike any other, with billion soldiers' armies fighting each other. Going 3D allows players to feel the extent of their kingdom’s power even more.”

“This update takes Million Lords to the next level, now it looks and feels even more amazing to play! It will be great for new players as well as old ones who already shared their enthusiasm."

Million Lords is available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.

