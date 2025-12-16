Outerplane welcomes the holidays with new Light hero and fresh new event dungeon

Preferred Partner Feature

Time to light up the season

Mystic Sage Ame joins the fray

Discover her unexpected adventure in the new event dungeon

Challenge the brand new Light and Dark Elemental Towers for extra rewards

Major9 isn't letting the festive season pass by without giving its fans plenty to celebrate within Outerplane, the studio's anime-themed RPG with strategic turn-based combat. In particular, you can look forward to switching up your tactics in battle with the arrival of Mystic Sage Ame, who's especially effective in taking down foes from afar as a powerful new Ranger.

Given that she can buff up your squad with her handy skill cooldown reduction, you can expect to unleash your ultimates and eliminate anyone and anything that stands in your way. Suffice it to say that this new Light Element addition to your lineup can definitely tip the scales of battle in your favour - plus, she also has a bunch of debuffs in her back pocket to make her a versatile advantage in your team.

You can also experience Ame’s unexpected journey to fix the twisted timeline in the new “Reversed World – Mystic Sage” dungeon, where you can have a grand journey with some fan-favorite characters such as Delta, Dahlia and Kuro. These chapters will be released every week for three weeks, just in time to spice up the holidays.

And finally, no update would be complete without some quality-of-life enhancements, including extra UI/UX improvements and some shiny new gear icons. You can also try to clear the new Light and Dark Elemental Towers to score welcome goodies when clearing floors and challenging the bosses within.

It's full steam ahead towards 2026 in Outerplane, so if you'd like to join in on all the fun, you can head on over to the official website to learn more!