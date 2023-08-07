Monster Hunter Now has hit a million pre-registrations just a week into the sign-up period

Niantic has announced that Monster Hunter Now, the studio's real-world hunting app that boasts an official license from Capcom, has just hit a whopping 1 million pre-registrations - and that's only in the first 7 days. The game is set to launch worldwide on September 14th, and if you're keen on getting your hands on the milestone rewards that you can enjoy upon the game's release, you can still sign up on the official website until then.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Monster Hunter Now uses a similar concept to Pokemon GO in that you'll head out into the real world to track down creatures from the famed Monster Hunter universe. You can also create weapons and join other Hunters to fight against the monsters together.

In order to forge equipment, you have to collect materials as well to be able to defeat certain Monsters. With victory comes plenty of handy loot, and you can use these to create even stronger armour.

If you're eager to try out other Augmented Reality titles while you wait for the game's official release next month, why not take a look at our list of the best AR games on iOS?

In the meantime, if you want to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Monster Hunter Now on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and upon hitting the 2-million mark, Makeup x2 and Item Box Expansion +500 will be given away.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.