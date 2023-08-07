Blade & Soul Revolution adds new Onmyoji class in latest update

Netmarble has launched an exciting new update for Blade and Soul Revolution, letting players experience a brand new class in the open-world RPG. With the arrival of the Onmyoji, players can wield the Yin Yang Emblem in order to deal a significant blow to their foes' defences all while boosting their own allies' defences at the same time.

With this useful new boon during combat, you can expect to dive into Blade and Soul Revolution with a host of new strategies that will give you the upper hand in battle. The new Legendary skill, Yin Yang Earth, will also prove advantageous in combat as it can boost Onmyoji's Attack and also activates Yang Energy.

By the way, if you've only just started playing the game, why not take a look at our beginner's guide to get your feet wet first?

Additionally, the new campaign event area, Giran Plateau, will offer up bountiful rewards that can be exchanged with the Giran Coins obtainable in the event. You can also simply log into the game until September 21st to score the Legendary Skill Badge Unseal 10+1, along with the Luxurious Legendary Gem Chest 10+1 and more goodies. The Summer Revolution Coupon running until September 7th, on the other hand, lets you use Silver to score Revolution Coupons.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Blade & Soul Revolution on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes if you're unfamiliar with the title.