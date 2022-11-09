Monster Hunter Mobile, a new mobile edition of the Monster Hunter series, announced to be in the works

TiMi Studio Group and acclaimed developer Capcom have announced a team-up effort for a future release of a mobile version of the extremely popular Monster Hunter series. Details for this project are extremely light, but given the shutdown of the iOS port of Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite forever ago, it is a wonderful thing to hear.

In case you aren’t familiar, the Monster Hunter series is a long-running (like, originally launched on the Playstation 2 long-running) RPG with an incredibly unique premise. The gameplay loop is fairly simple in concept; you go out, hunt a monster for its materials, and create gear and weapons to fight bigger monsters. Rinse and repeat this process and you have this series in a nutshell.

However, the real fun of the game comes from those monsters you’re hunting as well as the variety of weapon choices. See, regardless of which entry you choose to play, Monster Hunter has a huge choice of weapons that range from a simple longsword/katana to a sword and shield all the way to a giant hammer and even a huge crossbow-like gun. Each of these weapons clicks well with certain skills, and those skills can be acquired from the armour you make, so you end up having to mix and match to perfect your build, meaning you also have to hunt a ton of certain monsters.

And the monsters, oh boy, the monsters. While they start out easy and simple, they eventually evolve into huge dragons that have incredibly smart AI and become super challenging. This is a series built around patience and preparation and requires you to truly learn the game to master it.

So, needless to say, it’s quite exciting to see a mobile version of this experience being developed, especially with Capcom’s name involved. As stated before, there are almost no details available right now aside from the announcement, so stay tuned to Pocket Gamer for more as it gets revealed.