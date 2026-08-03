Halloway is a text-based puzzler taking you through a labyrinthine, spooky manor

Halloway is a new text-based puzzler challenging you to explore a labyrinthine manor

Each room has its own puzzle, and you can try the Foyer level for free

Purchase and unlock the full game for seventy-five different rooms to explore across three wings

When it comes to puzzle games, as I like to say, it often depends on their twist or distinct selling point. You're spoilt for choice on mobile, so it's no good to say your game has the trickiest puzzles; instead, you need something that makes it unlike anything else in their library.

Halloway is one such puzzler that stands out. This text-based game sees you entering a mysterious, labyrinthine mansion and exploring its wings and rooms, solving puzzles based on the clues provided to you. It's a bit lacking in graphical flair (obviously), but there's an odd, almost surreal atmosphere to it.

Not highly rated on Rightmove

I think what really caught my eye about Halloway is that it strongly reminds me of Maze, a massive coffee table book from the 80s that depicted a winding manor (and which actually had a contest challenging players to solve it). Halloway has a similar slightly dreamlike quality to it.

It also puts me somewhat in the mind of Cultist Simulator and other Weather Factory games, which prioritise text just as much as graphics, and which are quite distinctive for it.

But if you're sceptical about giving it a go, don't fret. Because Halloway allows you to try out its free 'Foyer' level for yourself. So once you've gotten to grips with the basic mechanics, and given some of the puzzles a go for yourself, you can decide whether to drop some money on Halloway for three more expansive wings, and seventy-five rooms to solve in total!

And if that's still somehow not enough, you can always dig into our massive list of the best puzzle games on Android. That's where we've ranked some of the best options you can play right now on mobile, whether you want casual brain teasers or stuff that'll challenge even the most cerebral puzzle fan.