Delta Force kicks off its latest major season update with the feature-packed Morphosis

It's morphosis time

Delta Force's newest season is here with the debut of Morphosis

Warfare mode gets a new map in the form of the constantly shifting Aftershock

Meanwhile, there's a new Operator and the objective-moving Flashpoint mode

Depending on who you ask, Delta Force either does or doesn't live up to the legacy of its predecessors. But for newcomers, it seems to have made quite the impact, both on mobile and PC. Now, Delta Force's latest season is here with the debut of the feature-packed Morphosis!

The major feature here (at least in my opinion) is the introduction of the new Flashpoint mode, which sees individual operators duking it out over a constantly shifting objective. It's accompanied by a brand-new map for the Warfare mode in Aftershock that offers something similar to the sorely missed Levelution feature in the older Battlefields, with different map-changing events.

Of course, there's also a new Operator joining the lineup with Vlinder, who makes use of drones and rescue UAVs to both heal and help out her squad, so be sure to check out our Delta Force tier list to see where they might end up. There's also the Fiery Owl Hunt available in Operations that sees players taking on the role of a character called Saeed and his bodyguards.

Full force

Of course, there's also a miscellany of other additions and changes to Delta Force in this latest update, some of which I'm sure will be very welcome to those of you playing. Space City gets an expansion with additional traversal mechanics and a new boss. Elsewhere, there's solo-queue matchmaking for Layali Grove and vehicle customisation while you're in-game.

While I've found my patience for shooters has gone down as my age goes up, it's still good to see something like Delta Force, which was initially a bit divisive, gradually find its footing and offer up some enticing new content such as this.

