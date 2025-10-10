Mad King Redemption demo to become available Steam Next Fest

Preferred Partner Feature

Mad King Redemption is featured in the Steam Next Fest

This beat 'em up is inspired by the likes of Dark Souls

Play the demo ahead of its mobile release

This time next week, Steam Next Fest will be in full swing, showcasing a large number of developers and their games. When it comes to mobile, Steam isn't the place for that, but - if you want to get ahead of some upcoming releases - you can often find demos that will eventually arrive on mobile as well. This is something we are seeing with our 2nd-place winner of the Very Big Indie Pitch in Dubai, who took home the prize for Mad King Redemption.

This 2.5D pixel art beat 'em up combines classic combat styles with roguelite elements, is one that really resonated in the minds of our judges. And we feel that it's got a lot of potential, which can be seen through this demo. In Mad King Redemption, you are fighting for redemption against the Mad King (hence the name), through the use of forbidden magic. There are tons of different ability systems that allow you to combine passive buffs and hero skills, along with randomised forbidden powers, to create the hero that you will need to rely on to defeat your enemies.

The aim of SECRET MISSION, the developers behind Mad King Redemption, was to create a game that brought players back to the golden age of arcade beat 'em ups, while also having the depth and replayability that modern gamers have grown to expect in their video games.

Mad King Redemption aims to launch on PC and console first, in Early Access at the start of 2026, with the mobile version of the game slated to launch around the second half of the same year. SECRET MISSION is focusing on gamepad support being a highlight of the mobile version, so that players can get a real button-mashing experience.

