MONOPOLY GO! is ready for the holidays with a new festive-themed update

The holiday season is upon us and Scopely already has plans for celebration in their wildly popular digital board game, Monopoly Go!. The beloved family title is getting all decked up for Christmas and players can expect to be transported to a winter wonderland full of holiday surprises and seasonal delights. In addition, the game recently hit the 100 million downloads milestone, an achievement that was earned in a really short duration of just seven months.

Monopoly Go! is being updated with an avalanche of holiday-themed content beginning with the Moonlight Treasure minigame that captures the festive season with a slight hint of thrill and mystery. Another co-op minigame is great for friends and families who are fond of the 90s. They will be able to build intricate toys from that era, with a twist at the end for those who actually finish it.

Players can also participate in various other festive tournaments and events that come with the opportunity to win bucketloads of goodies including seasonal tokens. The gameboard has been redesigned to feature an immersive Winter Village and the North Pole, which are absolutely perfect for Christmas. Plus, everyone can display their festive spirit with a special holiday sticker album that brings holiday cheer to the game.

This update comes at a great time as National ‘Play Monopoly’ Day is celebrated each year on November 19th. Mobile players will not be forgotten either as several fun giveaways will be held for everyone, granting access to dice rolls and sticker packs. Hunting for another way to get freebies? Here’s how to get free dice rolls in Monopoly Go!

Get into the holiday spirit by downloading Monopoly Go! now via your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.