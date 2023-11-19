Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal will release on Android and iOS later this month

Last month, Feral Interactive announced Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal, a new and improved version of the classic game. It allows players to step into the stealthy world of Agent 47 once again with several gameplay enhancements like an instinct mode and ever-present minimap and will be available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. We finally have a release date for the title and it's much closer than you think.

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal has been comprehensively optimized for mobile and promises an AAA experience even in the portable format. The user interface is fully customizable with seamless touch-based controls for stealth actions. Players who prefer a more traditional approach will also benefit from a complete gamepad as well as keyboard and mouse support.

Agent 47 is back, and he is set to face 12 unique sandbox missions which range from the chaotic Mardi Gras in New Orleans to the luxurious life in Paris. Like most Hitman games, there is a lot of room for creativity thanks to the availability of plenty of tools, weapons, and disguises. 47 must take out members of a rival organisation called The Franchise before they get to him.

Being creative and stealthy at the same time may prove to be tricky for some, which is why a variety of gameplay options have been added. There’s an instinct mode, a minimap that is always present, as well as a novel warnings system which notifies players when they are detected. It should make it easier to plan escape routes and understand the consequences of different choices they face.

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal will be released on the App Store and Google Play on November 30th, for a premium of $14.99 or local equivalent. Pre-registrations are currently open using either of the links given below.