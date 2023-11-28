Pokemon Go is celebrating December's 2023 Community Day with all the featured Pokemon from 2022 and 2023

With the year nearly concluded, it’s time for the most entertaining Community Day event of the year in Pokémon Go. The last Community Day of the year is always the best because it gives everyone a chance to catch up and get their hands on any Pokémon they missed over the last few months. It takes place over two days, on December 16th and 17th between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time.

Throughout the event, Pokémon that appeared in Community Day events in 2023 will appear more frequently in the wild and through Timed Research. It’s not just this year’s Pokémon but those from 2022 will also be part of the event. They will be present in eggs and may appear in raids and other Timed Research as well.

A lot of bonuses will be available to take advantage of during the upcoming Community Day. Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Catching Pokémon will further award 2x XP, Stardust, and XL Candy for trainers above level 31. Eggs will hatch in half distance and extra Special Trades can be made as well.

Different Pokémon will be available on different days, ensuring all of them are represented equally, including the Shiny variants. This is only between 2:00 and 5:00 pm, and outside those times everyone will be featured. Besides the Timed and Field Research, a paid Community Day Special Research story will also go live. It costs $1.00 and will grant access to loads of rewards and encounters with themed Pokémon.

Get ready for a thrilling Community Day finale by downloading Pokémon Go now using your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more details on the specifics of this event, be sure to check out the dedicated blog post.