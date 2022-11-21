Mononeko: Tambourine Tinkerer, a brand new rhythm action game from ex-Sqaure Enix and ex-Playstation developers, shows off its first trailer

In a very welcome surprise, a new indie company named Ribeye Games has announced its latest project; a mobile rhythm game called Mononeko. While the game itself looks fantastic, the real kicker here is that Ribeye is made up of former Playstation and Square Enix developers! A true match made in heaven for just about any type of gamer.

Let’s get the most obvious thing out of the way first; Mononeko is very, very clearly inspired by a certain other old Playstation rhythm game that drew a ton of praise. Patapon was a series that mostly ran through its lifespan on the Playstation Portable as well as the Playstation Vita, though HD remakes of both the original and the sequel are available on the Playstation store.

Much like Patapon, Mononeko: Tambourine Tinkerer is a game in which you’ll be leading an army of ghost kittens by tapping commands in the form of beats. This is precisely what Patapon was all about, though those were a tribe of warriors, the entire system of giving your army of minions commands by tapping certain beats upon the screen is the crux of both of these games.

This is not at all a strike against Mononeko, as Patapon was legendary and a ton of fun, and it’s excellent to see a game similar to it coming out! You’ll be doing battle against giant enemies in Mononeko as well, throwing different types of ghost kittens at the incoming waves to eventually whittle them down. It’s a lovely and engaging gameplay loop, and any fans of both the strategy genre and rhythm games as a whole will enjoy it endlessly.

For now, Mononeko’s information can be found on the Kickstarter page, as well as the Ribeyegames Twitter account. In the meantime, stay tuned for any updates on a store page or official website!