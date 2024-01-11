5 new mobile games to try this week - January 11th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat
Dante's back with Ebony, Ivory, and plenty of cloak-swishing action in this officially licensed and Capcom-authorised DMC game on iOS and Android. Not only can you experience the fast-paced action of the popular franchise right from your mobile device, but you can also rid the world of demonic fiends across iconic locations from the IP.
The game also features fan-fave characters such as Vergil, Nero, Lady and plenty of other familiar faces, along with content such as the Bloody Palace and Skyfall Well where you can unleash your stylish combos like a true Son of Sparda.
2
Eggy Party
Ever wanted to unleash multiplayer mayhem as an egg? While that might just be a bit of an odd thing to aim for, Eggy Party definitely has you covered in that respect. The quirky and competitive title tasks you with navigating tricky terrain in an ultimate quest to be the last Eggy standing - and as you can probably expect, what ensues is rowdy ridiculousness, especially when you're playing with your besties and frenemies as adorable eggs.
The game also lets you create your own levels and tinker around with new maps in the Eggy Workshop, which you can then share with the egg-cited community.
3
Cornsweeper
This lovely Apple Arcade exclusive revamps your classic Minesweeper gameplay and adds a colourful element to it - a yellow-hued and kernel-based element, to be exact. Cornsweeper aims to offer a meditative and almost whimsical experience filled with lofi and popcorn, because why blow up mines when you can pop some corn instead?
The charming game features minimalist aesthetics across 70 handcrafted levels and plenty of unlockable goodies. If you're curious about how the game plays, you can have a look at our very own Scott Westwood's hands-on experience below.
4
Sea of Conquest
Plenty of plundering and pillaging are afoot with Sea of Conquest, offering players a mobile-friendly way to feed their need to live the pirate life. This MMO lets you assert dominance over the seven seas across strategic real-time battles, with a variety of creative ways you can build your fleet, customise your ship, and battle all kinds of aquatic threats. This includes everything from ghost ships to the Kraken itself - not to mention other pesky pirates looking to nab your booty.
The maritime game also features an alliance system where you can team up with other crews on a hunt for undiscovered treasures, or on a quest to be the last alliance standing within the Showdown o'Gangs event.
5
Money Heist: Ultimate Choice
Netflix is at it again with another interactive game based on one of its hit franchises. Set in the Money Heist universe, the new Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-esque title tasks you with joining the Professor's crew on a mission filled with "crime, love and drama" - and in the criminal underworld, those three elements are always in the cards.
The game features a new narrative that serves as a prequel before Season 1, wherein you can experience a bit of a test run before the real heist in the show.