Money Heist: Ultimate Choice, an interactive narrative game based on Netflix's Money Heist, launches

Avenge your family and maybe find love along the way.

Netflix has officially released its latest game, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice. Taking place in the universe of the streaming service’s hit show Money Heist, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is an interactive narrative game created by Boss Fight. In this thrilling game, you'll complete puzzles and make tough choices as you join the crew for the La Perla de Barcelona heist.

You can choose from several character designs and names in Netflix's Money Heist Ultimate Choice. You'll also be able to select your character's preferred pronouns. To the rest of the crew, this heist is simply business, but for you, it’s personal. Your family heirloom, the one that costs your family their lives, resides within the museum walls.

Joining you during the heist are Cairo, Tokyo, and Rio, among other characters from the show. You’re the team’s hacker, so it'll be up to you to complete tasks like hacking cameras and rewiring alarms and locks. To hack, you'll need to guess the correct password, similar to the hacking mechanic in the Fallout series. Rewiring requires you to move pieces of wire until the wires line up correctly.

Netflix’s Money Heist: Ultimate Choice isn’t just about a heist; it's also about romance. You’ll usually have three options for how to respond to other characters. Different characters react differently depending on how you respond. You can even charm your criminal companions if you’re a smooth enough talker, which can lead to romance later in the game.

Netflix’s Money Heist: Ultimate Choice launches just a week after the release of Money Heist spin-off Berlin. It's the latest game to join Netflix's growing mobile game catalogue. Currently, Netflix offers more than 80 mobile games, all of which are free to subscribers. Netflix games never contain in-app purchases or ads. You can check out the Money Heist Ultimate Choice trailer on the streaming service's YouTube channel.