Molecano is an upcoming word puzzle by the developer of Dadish and Super Fowlst

Thomas K. Young has officially announced a new word puzzle game aptly titled Molecano, letting players experience what it might be like to be a mole in a volcano beginning August 10th. Launching on both iOS and Android devices, the upcoming title will put Molene the mole on centre stage as she wields the power of words to navigate through the tricky terrain of a volcano.

In Molecano, players can look forward to stringing their words together in order to provide Molene with safe passage through the volcano. There's also an added goal of collecting food within the levels - a cute and quirky quality you can expect from the indie developer of Dadish and Super Fowlst.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on getting your hands on more word games, why not check out our list of the best ones on Android?

The game will offer 400 levels at launch, and players can expect more to come as the game ages. There will also be different characters to unlock (and speaking of Dadish and Fowlst, watch out for those two Easter egg characters in the teaser trailer), along with a relaxing soundtrack that will help players chill to the low-key beats while powering up their word prowess at the same time. There's a bit of a lo-fi vibe to the whole thing as well, and based on the trailer, it does seem immensely satisfying each time Molene successfully grabs a bite to eat across the word board.

For now, if you're curious to learn more about the game, you can check out the developer's pages to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.