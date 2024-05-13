Gamma Game Emulator brings PlayStation 1 titles to the palm of your hand on the App Store

Part of a new wave of game emulators coming to the market

Gamma - Game Emulator is the latest emulator to make waves on the iOS App Store

There are some concerns around privacy, but with the potential to play a huge library of games it's no surprise people are excited

The rise of emulation on iPhone happened because of changes previously made by Apple

Gamma Game Emulator, an emulator app designed for PlayStation 1 games, has made its way onto the iOS App Store. Coming as part of a new wave of approvals since Apple changed their policies to allow emulators onto the App Store, Gamma has already garnered a huge amount of interest, and some caution, from players.

Brief aside for those not in the know, an emulator lets you run programs called ROMs which emulate classic games. So Gamma Game Emulator allows you to play PlayStation 1 games through your phone, provided you have the correct ROM.

Naturally, the fact that it does that opens up a massive library of classic titles, given the PlayStation 1 was one of the most popular consoles of all time. Of course, the questions around how long these kinds of emulators will remain available given the specious legality of ROMs is still one potential issue Gamma could face in future

The main problem for many players is the debate over what the app tracks in terms of data. A deeper dive by The Verge looked into what was tracked which was mainly location and usage data as well as other identifiers, although other commentators on the iOSGaming Reddit forum attributed this to the app making use of the Google SDK.

Either way, these minor quibbles aside the rise of emulators on the iOS App Store is impressive. And should things continue to go this way we may see the biggest wave of emulation enthusiasm for years, provided all behind the scenes with Apple stays so supportive of them.

