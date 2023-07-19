Roto Force is a stylised retro-looking bullet hell game that's out now on iOS and Android

Plug In Digital has officially announced the launch of Roto Force, letting players get their hands on this twin-stick shooter on iOS, Android and on Steam. The 2D bullet hell game offers challenging levels that will put players' reflexes to the test across 9 unique places.

Players can look forward to taking on missions as an intern of the titular Roto Force. There are 9 weapons to tinker around with that will suit different playstyles, as well as 30 mini-bosses to take down and 10 epic bosses to challenge. The game offers simple controls as well as a bop-your-head-to-the-beat soundtrack to keep things spicy - but for those who are looking for something a little bit more hardcore, they can aim to unlock the high-difficulty mode to see if they've got what it takes to survive the onslaught.

Developed by Accidently Awesome, the game also features accessibility options such as the choice to slow down the game speed, as well as options to boost damage or even gain immortality. There are no procedurally generated levels here, nor are there more than 4 colours at a time for a stylised (and even a Game Boy-esque) look.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Roto Force on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.