Mojo Melee launches open beta on Android as first season kicks off

Mystic Moose, creators of the auto chess and deck-building browser game Mojo Melee, have just announced the launch of its first season, which introduces a new champion and a range of other features and improvements. The update is accompanied by the news of a mobile port kicking off with an open beta on Android. iOS users will still have to wait for a while.

Mojo Melee’s Season One: Emergence of Champions adds a plethora of new content for players. The strategic element receives a significant boost thanks to the brand new Champion and two more SpellStones. Moreover, players can also take advantage of the premium version of the battle pass, which includes exclusive quests as well as chroma skins for subscribers.

In addition to the update, mobile users will not need to play from their browsers pretty soon as Mojo Melee makes its way to Android and iOS. The currently available open beta allows players to experience both AI and multiplayer matches using multiple different teams. They will feature crossplay as well, meaning desktop and mobile gamers can play together.

Speaking about the new season, Mike Levine, CEO of Mystic Moose, said: “We’re pumped to begin Mojo Melee’s first official Season of play. Our team has worked hard over the last year creating what we believe is the next evolution of the auto chess genre - faster paced, easier to pick up, but with depth and strategy for those who put the time in. We’re grateful to our strong community of players who were at our side on this journey and gave us incredible feedback during our alpha and beta stages. The future is bright for Mojo Melee!”

If this sounds like something up your alley, check out the Mojo Melee open beta on Google Play. The game should globally launch on both platforms later this year.