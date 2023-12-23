Mobile Legends: Bang Bang North America will hold an intercollegiate tournament in the US, with registration now ongoing

Moonton's popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang North America, in particular - is teaming up with Alchemy Esports to launch an intercollegiate tournament in the form of an esports league. Here, an estimated 20 universities will come from both the East Coast and the West Coast in the United States, all duking it out for a total prize pool of $6,000.

In this Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, there will be two different regions battling in the competition - mostly held online - until the winners from both coasts go head-to-head in an offline Grand Finals. Registration is currently ongoing, with the Group Stage for the East Coast to be held on January 13th and the Knockout Stage and Regional Finals on the 14th. Meanwhile, for the West Coast, the Group Stage will be on January 20th, with the Knockout Stage and Regional Finals on the 21st.

How about some MLBB redeem codes to get you hyped up?

The universities will include the following:

UCLA - University of California, Los Angeles UCSD - University of California, San Diego PCC - Pasadena City College CPP - California State Polytechnic University, Pomona UCI - University of California, Irvine Citrus College CSULB - California State University, Long Beach USD - University of San Diego RISD - Rhode Island School of Design SAIC - School of the Art Institute of Chicago Pratt Global Forum - Pratt Institute ArtU - Academy of Art University, San Francisco SCAD ATL - Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta Campus SCAD SVA - Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah Campus ACCD - ArtCenter College of Design UMN - University of Minnesota RU - Rutgers University CWRU - Case Western Reserve University

If you're eager to know more, you can head on over to the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community on Discord for more info. You can also download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang via the store links below.