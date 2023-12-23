News

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang North America will hold an intercollegiate tournament in the US, with registration now ongoing

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Moonton's popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang North America, in particular - is teaming up with Alchemy Esports to launch an intercollegiate tournament in the form of an esports league. Here, an estimated 20 universities will come from both the East Coast and the West Coast in the United States, all duking it out for a total prize pool of $6,000.

In this Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, there will be two different regions battling in the competition - mostly held online - until the winners from both coasts go head-to-head in an offline Grand Finals. Registration is currently ongoing, with the Group Stage for the East Coast to be held on January 13th and the Knockout Stage and Regional Finals on the 14th. Meanwhile, for the West Coast, the Group Stage will be on January 20th, with the Knockout Stage and Regional Finals on the 21st.

The universities will include the following:

  1. UCLA - University of California, Los Angeles
  2. UCSD - University of California, San Diego
  3. PCC - Pasadena City College
  4. CPP - California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
  5. UCI - University of California, Irvine
  6. Citrus College
  7. CSULB - California State University, Long Beach
  8. USD - University of San Diego
  9. RISD - Rhode Island School of Design
  10. SAIC - School of the Art Institute of Chicago
  11. Pratt Global Forum - Pratt Institute
  12. ArtU - Academy of Art University, San Francisco
  13. SCAD ATL - Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta Campus
  14. SCAD SVA - Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah Campus
  15. ACCD - ArtCenter College of Design
  16. UMN - University of Minnesota
  17. RU - Rutgers University
  18. CWRU - Case Western Reserve University

If you're eager to know more, you can head on over to the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community on Discord for more info. You can also download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang via the store links below.

