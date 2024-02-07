Registration for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 2024 NACT Spring Season is now open

You and your squad can compete to earn a chance to compete in the Mid Season cup.

You can now register for the North American Challenger Tournament Spring Season

Winners will take home a share of the $25,600 prize pool

Registration is limited to squads of five or more

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has announced that you can now register for the 2024 North American Challenger Tournament Spring Season. Registration is open to squads of five or more. The winners of the Tournament will become the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang North American representatives and have a chance to win the Mid Season Cup in June.

Developed by Moonton Games, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a mobile MOBA featuring more than 100 heroes for you to collect and learn to use. During ten-minute matches, you and your squad will battle against another team of five. It has 110 million active users monthly and offers multiple modes like Arcade and Brawl. And occasionally it hosts collabs, such as the current, Attack on Titan skins.

The 2024 North American Challenger Tournament (NACT) Spring season includes a regular month-long season as well as three-week-long playoffs. The Grand Finals, which will be held offline on May 12th, 2024, will feature a new award for Finals Most Valuable Player.

Besides having a chance to win the Mid Season Cup, the winners will also get their share of the $25,600 prize pool and 732,000 in-game currency. You can register for the NACT by visiting www.start.gg/tournament/2024-nact-spring-season/details.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports was established in 2017 with the aim of aiding players in reaching their Esports goals and shining a light on international esports opportunities. Since its creation, MLBB Esports has expanded to include multiple Leagues, including the MPL series, which is hosted in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is available to download via the App Store and Google Play. To keep up to date with all the latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang news, follow the game on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Additionally, you can learn more about the game and the upcoming Tournament by checking out Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's official website.