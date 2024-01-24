Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be featured at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer

The Esports World Cup Foundation has officially announced that Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be the first esports game that will be highlighted at the Esports World Cup. This inaugural event will last for eight weeks, and will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer in partnership with developer MOONTON Games.

"We’re thrilled to welcome MOONTON Games as the first game developer joining the Esports World Cup with their leading title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang," says Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation. "With one of the world’s most popular and watched mobile esports participating in our unique cross-club competition, we’re set to welcome millions of fans to the Esports World Cup platform - a place of celebration of video games and gaming culture, where the best players are recognized as competitive and cultural icons of the world’s fastest-growing sport."

Eager for some freebies? Check out our list of redeem codes to get your fill!

Additionally, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup will bring together all the pros from 14 international regions. "Esports World Cup will elevate our presence in bringing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to our millions of fans and new audiences, including those watching live in Riyadh and onscreen around the world," says Lucas Mao, Managing Director of Global Esports, MOONTON Games. "We’re excited to be a part of this first-of-its-kind event this year and in the years to come as we strengthen ties with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s community in key regions such as Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East."

For now, if you're keen on seeing what the fuss is about, you can do so by checking out Mobile Legends: Bang Bang on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to discover more about the Esports World Cup.