Sword of Convallaria will launch a Steam demo to give players a sneak peek at the upcoming JRPG ahead of its mobile release

XD Inc. has announced a special demo for Sword of Convallaria on Steam Next Fest, letting players get their hands on the tactical JRPG ahead of its mobile launch. The game features the musical expertise of Final Fantasy XII composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, adding to the overall charm of the fantasy title.

Beginning February 5th, you can take an inside look at Sword of Convallaria until the end of Steam Next Fest. You can explore the land of Iria and dive into turn-based strategy across a grid, all presented with lovely pixel art visuals. You can expect to experience up to 10 hours of gameplay, with single-player story content you can give a go before the official release.

The game also boasts popular voice-acting veterans such as Kazuhiko Inoue (Naruto, Final Fantasy XV, Fire Emblem Heroes), Aoi Yuki (Pokemon, Xenoblade Chronicles, Genshin Impact), and Takuya Eguchi (Spy x Family, Granblue Fantasy, BLUELOCK).

At the moment, there's no exact release date just yet, but XD Entertainment has confirmed that the title will be available on Steam and mobile with console versions in the future. On the iOS App Store, however, the expected date is August 2024.

For now, if you're keen on giving the upcoming game a go yourself, you can do so by checking out Sword of Convallaria on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.