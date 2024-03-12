Transformer Bumble Bee joins tower defence title Mob Control

Earn special rewards such as Bumble Bee Blueprints

Voodoo is teaming up with Hasbro to bring Transformers to its popular mobile game, Mob Control. Iconic Transformer Bumblebee has joined the game as a new champion as part of the new Echoes from Cybertron, a TRANSFORMERS Adventure event. More Transformers champions will be added to the game throughout upcoming seasons.

You can utilize Bumble Bee’s bot and alt-modes in battle during the first episode of the Echoes of Cybertron event, Bumble Bee to the Rescue. During the event, you will experience six challenging levels, the last of which is a three-round boss battle.

To enter the battle arenas, you'll need to collect Energon, a new currency inspired by the Transformers universe. Winning battles in these arenas will earn you special prizes, including some rewards that are only available during the Echoes of Cybertron event, such as Bumble Bee blueprints. Further, you can vote on story outcomes, allowing you to influence future episodes.

Developer Voodoo's most popular game, Mob Control, is a casual tower defence game in which you aim and shoot as you watch your army expand to massive proportions. You can protect your base from invaders by earning shields through winning battles. Deploy champions strategically to help you break through hordes of enemies and reach their bases.

Mob Control features fun elements such as speed boosts and multipliers. You can earn Championship Stars by winning battles, shoring up your defences at your bases, and dominating tournaments. Climb the ranks and become an elite immortal player, a title reserved for the few who have conquered the realm of Mob Control.

Mob Control is available for download via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game and stay up to date with all the latest news, follow Mob Control on Facebook, Instagram, or X (Twitter). You can also learn more by visiting the developer’s official website.