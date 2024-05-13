Mobile Legends: Bang Bang sees Team Vitality esports club acquire top female team Bigetron Era

The team has qualified for the Esports World Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia

Esports club Team Vitality have acquired the all-female Indonesian team Bigetron Era. The team, which specialises in the mobile MOBA title Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, are set to play at the inagural Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia this year. It's also Team Vitality's second acquisition of an all-female team that first started with League of Legends players Rising Bees.

The move is going to be pretty exciting for esports fans, as it sees Team Vitality to continue to expand, as well as the club chasing gold at the Esports World Cup. Bigetron Era will play at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang women's competition during the event, which is the only women's scene to be represented at the event.

It's no surprise that the Esports World Cup is big news as part of this acquisition. As you may know, the EWC is set to take place in Saudi Arabia as a spin-off of the Gamers8 event. Although some may point out that it's a bit disappointing to see only one female scene represented at the event, it's still at least a foot in the door. More pertinently it also shows just how important mobile is at the Esports World Cup and in the minds of big clubs like Team Vitality!

