MLB Rivals opens global pre-registrations following launch in select countries

Pre-registrations open globally on Android and iOS

Game has been renamed MLB Rivals instead of MLB 9 Innings Rivals

Rewards to be given for pre-registrations

After launching in select regions last year, Com2uS has just kicked off pre-registrations for their officially licensed title, MLB Rivals. The latest mobile baseball sim gives you a chance to dive into heated clashes between your favourite teams on Android and iOS devices. The game is a result of over two decades of development and will feature some of the biggest names in baseball.

Formerly known as MLB 9 Innings Rivals, this game promises to provide a thrilling experience, bringing production expertise and technology to your fingertips. With vivid graphics, varied content, and a plethora of MLB stadiums and players, MLB RIVALS offers a special opportunity to experience adrenaline-pumping baseball games on the go.

By pre-registering on the App Store or Google Play Store, you'll kick off your gameplay with a headstart over others. You'll receive 3,000 Stars, a Team Selective Prime Pack, and a Signature Pack, setting you up for success from the get-go. Plus, new large-scale content updates will periodically go live too, featuring 2024 Season Live Cards and the latest information on your favourite major league players.

While you wait, check out this list of the top sports games to play on Android!

As part of the celebration of the MLB World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, you can participate in a countdown event leading up to the exhilarating Seoul Series. Win exclusive resources like Prime Card Packs and Premium Scout Tickets, which are great for team development, and join in for unmissable events like the First-Hit Prediction.

MLB Rivals offers players the chance to build a legendary team with super popular names like Freddie Freeman and Xander Bogaerts' S-Grade Live Cards. With 30 teams to choose from, enter tournaments to demolish the competition as you vie for the title of world champion.

Pre-register for MLB Rivals now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is set to be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.