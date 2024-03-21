Konami's eFootball to collaborate with hit anime Blue Lock

eFootball is set to have its first ever anime collaboration with sports-anime Blue Lock

The collaboration will see player achievements for exclusive rewards and strips inspired by the series

Rather appropriately, Blue Lock itself deals with the ins-and-outs of professional football

eFootball, Konami's football sim, is set to introduce its first-ever collaboration with the hit sports anime Blue Lock. The collaboration will add limited-edition strips mimicking the team uniforms in the Blue Lock Series, and via Campaign Achievements you can unlock 90,000 Exp., 60,000 GP, 50 eFootball Coins and more!

Rather appropriately for a football game, Blue Lock is a series which follows the exploits of the Japanese national team. When the team finishes at a dismal 16th place in the World Cup, the Japanese government bring on enigmatic trainer Ego Jinpachi, who proposes a radical new training regimen code-named Blue Lock. Amateur player Yoichi Isagi, with dreams of representing his home country in football, decides to join this program.

While anime collaborations in games are nothing new, it's worth noting the prominence of a relatively grounded football game deciding to do so. Blue Lock may be relatively unknown to Western audiences, but it's been a huge hit in Japan with anime, manga and even a stage play.

So it doesn't surprise us that eFootball is set to collaborate with possibly the most prominent sports anime currently on air. It's also cool to see that, rather than bring the anime characters into the relatively realistic setting, we instead see some (admittedly rather cool) new team uniforms and other cosmetics that fit the world of eFootball.

You can check out the exclusive trailer for the eFootballxBlue Lock collab, to see everything that's in store for this upcoming partnership.

And while sports games may be big business, it may surprise you to know just how popular esports is in the world of mobile. Check out our coverage of the upcoming Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia for more news about the titles appearing; like Honor of Kings, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile and more!