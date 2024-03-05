Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat welcomes Charismatic Ally-V along with new PvP mode and more in upcoming update

Charismatic Ally-V will be available starting March 7th

Upcoming updates include a new PvP mode

There's also an upcoming Speed Elimination challenge

Nebulajoy is welcoming another new character to Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, with "Charismatic Ally-V" entering the fray for a limited period of time beginning March 7th. This marks V's second limited character within the officially authorised action RPG, with his physical attribute style and his demonic creature Shadow spicing up the game.

In the latest update for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, you can look forward to wielding Charismatic Ally-V's ability to reduce enemy resistance and boost your team's firepower. His ultimate skill, for instance, lets V summon two Shadow clones to help you unleash chaos onto unwitting foes.

Additionally, his regular attacks help you accumulate MP thanks to his continuous blows - this should also help you ramp up those style points when you're executing demons with flair. Along with the new character comes a limited-time PvP mode, as well as a new Speed Elimination challenge where you can show off your combat skills to climb up the rankings.

V: Charismatic Ally - Reveal Trailer

Charismatic Ally is THE partner for your Electric and Physical Damage Carries, his complete form, Vergil: Count Thunder or Endless Judgment!

If you're only just starting to get your feet wet, why not take a look at our handy Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat beginner's guide to help you get a hang of things?

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new character's vibes and visuals.