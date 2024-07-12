Wildlife Studios' Mistland Saga jumps into soft launch on iOS and Android

Get it now on Google Play and the App Store in select regions

Wildlife Studios' Mistland Saga has hit soft launch

Coming to iOS and Android it's currently only available in Brazil and Finland

It's a real-time action roleplaying game, featuring dynamic quests and more

Wildlife Studios' Mistland Saga, their new action RPG game, has hit soft launch for iOS and Android in select regions. The game takes you to the world of Nymira and promises to offer an in-depth RPG experience.

Currently, Mistland Saga is only in soft launch for Brazil and Finland, so we may have to wait a while before we find out more about what it entails. But the App Store description looks very promising, offering dynamic quests, progression and more, as well as real-time combat and other features.

Since Mistland Saga has stealth-launched we may need to wait a while before seeing what Wildlife Studios' plans are going forward, however, we're expecting that they'll at least begin expanding the soft-launch phase sometime soon.

We did note a few similarities with another recent release, AFK Journey from Lilith Games. However, only a shade, as Mistland Saga takes a more real-time combat-oriented approach. But if you're looking for something with a similar isometric viewpoint and exploration gameplay, while not taking the auto-battler route, Mistland Saga might just hit the spot.

Of course, it isn't the first game today to hit soft launch a little sneakily, as we reported on Sybo's launch of Subway Surfers City earlier. Could it be that the issues faced by Supercell in Squad Busters have prompted a wave of cautious soft launches? Something to consider, surely.

