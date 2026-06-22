Marvel Contest of Champions adds new Towers mode in latest update

Climbing floors is simple. Climbing with restrictions is not.

Marvel Contest of Champions introduces Towers, a new solo climbing mode

Challenge and Class variants test roster depth with restrictions

New Champions and events round out a busy update

There’s nothing new about climbing a tower for loot. Marvel Contest of Champions clearly isn't fussed about that, because Towers is exactly what it says on the can.

The new solo mode drops you into a straightforward climb. Beat the Champion in front of you, move up a floor, repeat until the rewards stop being worth the bruising. Two modes on offer here: Challenge Towers, which throw specific class and tag restrictions at you to force some actual roster planning, and Class Towers, which keep things a bit more straightforward if you'd rather not overthink your line-up before every fight.

It's a decent test of depth more than raw power. Having forty good Champions doesn’t mean much if half of them are locked out by a restriction halfway up. You'll want a varied roster going in, which is the sort of thing Marvel Contest of Champions has been nudging you toward for years anyway.

If you're trying to work out who's actually worth levelling up before you start climbing, our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list should sort that out.

There's a fair bit else going on in the Battlerealm this month too. Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar have joined the roster as part of a cosmic and mutant push tied into the wider multiverse content, and Kabam's building on the X-Men '97 crossover with a new player bundle, twenty X-Men Champions handed over to anyone creating an account before July 6th.

Pride Month gets its own event, Sparkle and Shade, running the full month with exclusive titles and profile pictures attached. The Champion's Workout Routine sits alongside it until June 24th, focused on Relic rewards if your gear's been lagging behind your roster.

Before you head in, grab the latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes to give your climb a head start.